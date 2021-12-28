EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Truist Securities raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

EQT stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

