EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $505.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.29 or 0.00006667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,042,987,078 coins and its circulating supply is 976,349,186 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

