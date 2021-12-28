Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis Sells 10,016 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NVST traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,854. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88.
Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
