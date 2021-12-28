Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis Sells 10,016 Shares

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVST traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,854. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

