Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 262,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

