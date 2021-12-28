Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 210.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 34.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,010. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

