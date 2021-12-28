Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 40,043 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

