Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a market capitalization of $265.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.