Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

