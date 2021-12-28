EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

EDPFY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. 30,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $69.49.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

