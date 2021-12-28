Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $4.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 54.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 18.1% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

