Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Insider Keith Quinton Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

