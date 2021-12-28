Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Insider Keith Quinton Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) insider Keith Quinton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
