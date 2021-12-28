E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.17. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 305 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

