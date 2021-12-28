E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.78

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 32324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EONGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

