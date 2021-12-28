Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,500 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $192.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.85 and a 200-day moving average of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

