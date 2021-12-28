Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 23,233 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,233 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

