Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.57 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 95,646 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

