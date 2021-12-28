Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $654.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

