Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.