Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $246.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $246.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

