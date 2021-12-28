Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $52,000 Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,607,000 after buying an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after buying an additional 328,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 59.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 878,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after buying an additional 328,127 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.30. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

