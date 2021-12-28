Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.