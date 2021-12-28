Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

DNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $142,574,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,576,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,680 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,134 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,531,000 after buying an additional 2,769,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

