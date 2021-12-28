Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00060444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.83 or 0.07982956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.00 or 1.00097101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

