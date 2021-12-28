DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00031068 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

