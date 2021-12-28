DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 93.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 234,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 113,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.09 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

