DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $133.78.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. Analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

