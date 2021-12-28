Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.58

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.58 and traded as high as C$19.43. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$19.20, with a volume of 27,459 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The stock has a market cap of C$624.10 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.58.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

