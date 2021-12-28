Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.68.

NYSE EFX opened at $291.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.24. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

