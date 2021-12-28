Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 459.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,588,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $364.58 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.78. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

