Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.25 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.39.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

