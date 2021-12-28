Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

