Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $116.20 and a one year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

