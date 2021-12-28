Donaldson Capital Management LLC Invests $464,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

QUAL stock opened at $146.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

