Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 176,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,717,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000.

RSP stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

