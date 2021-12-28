Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,653.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 234,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 225,760 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Shares of DE opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $262.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

