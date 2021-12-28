Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,636,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.10 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

