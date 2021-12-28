Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,210,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $557.21 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $561.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Barclays downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

