DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNBBY. Morgan Stanley lowered DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 179.00 to 186.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.43.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.44. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $2.0629 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.77%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.