DMScript (DMST) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, DMScript has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $213,272.11 and $1,335.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.07892131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.53 or 1.00737500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008107 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

