Diversified LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Diversified LLC lowered its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

