Diversified LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Diversified LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period.

PBW opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $138.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.