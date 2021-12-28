Diversified LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,329 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,784,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,600,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,482,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,817,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $373.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.68. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $278.17 and a 12 month high of $373.16.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.