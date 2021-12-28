Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,252 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 35.0% in the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

