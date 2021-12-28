Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 97,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,074,390 shares.The stock last traded at $65.85 and had previously closed at $63.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

