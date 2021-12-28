Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.19 and last traded at $200.19. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $634.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.03.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $55.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

