DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $0.16 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $66,636.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

