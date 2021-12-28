DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total value of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

