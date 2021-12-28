Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 10,717 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 552.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 43,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,316,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.28. 12,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

