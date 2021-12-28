Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.96. 159,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,493,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

