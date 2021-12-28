Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 345.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.10.

TROW stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,439. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.